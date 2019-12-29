Wike Gifts Lawmakers Brand New SUVs, Hours After Passing Budget

by Verity Awala
Wike
Wike and some Rivers lawmakers

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to members of the state assembly.

The gifts were handed to the lawmakers barely 24 hours after the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn was passed.

The lawmakers hailed the governor for the gift while receiving them at government house, Port Harcourt, and promised to do their best to work with him.

The speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani thanked the governor for giving priority to the welfare of lawmakers.

He said, “The governor handed to us, keys of official cars that belong to members of the State Assembly. This is how it should be and we are very grateful to him for providing such leadership and ensuring that members’ welfare are always given priority. Members shall continue to give meaningful contribution to their service and their productivity will be higher. ”

