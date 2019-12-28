Woman Allegedly Defaces Brother’s Maid With Hot Iron

A woman has been accused of defacing her brother’s maid’s face with a hot iron.

According to a post shared on Facebook by women and child’s rights activist Tobore Anne, a woman named Udeme Livinus, who lives with her brother, had a fight with her brother’s maid, Favour, so she burnt Favour’s face with a hot iron.

The abuse reportedly happened on December 23 in their apartment in Owerri.

“The report sent to Tobore reads in part: “Good evening ma, please help me post. Justice must be done, see what this wicked lady did to her brother’s house help on 23rd December.”