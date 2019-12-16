You Betrayed, Stabbed Me In The Back – Lady Calls Out Ex-Wife Of Iwo Monarch

A Nigerian lady, Amanda Bukky Allen has shared her thoughts on the recent news about the ex-Queen of Iwo King, Chanel Chin.

Recall Oluwo of Iwoland revealed that he and his wife, Chanel Chin have separated.

Reacting to the news, Amanda wrote;

“Hmm… Now you know how it feels Hun.. u betrayed me, u stabbed me in the back while u we’re living with me in my matrimonial home. U eat my salt, my pepper, my oil, we took sweet counsels together, and I didn’t know u were my close frenemy.. thanx to your betrayal, it really showed me the true colors of a foreigner. They act soft and all and then they kill you.. I mean all of you girls, yeah.. I wondered for so long why u would go ahead and stabbed me in the back like you all did, but I later found out why u didn’t like me, though u lived in my house, played with my lill child eat my food before becoming a QUEEN.. LAW OF KARMA WAITS FOR EVERYONE BY THE CORRIDOR OF LIFE.. FORGIVE ME AUNTY BUKOLA MY BELOVED FOR BUSTING OUT LIKE THIS, BUT I CAN’T CURTAIL MYSELF.. WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND.”