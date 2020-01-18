General NewsEducation

ABU Chancellor Wades Into VC Selection Crisis

By Olayemi Oladotun

Reports have it that the Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe has intervened into the crisis over the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Ahmadu Bello University
Ahmadu Bello University

According to reports, the Chancellor in a letter to the federal ministry of education and National Universities Commission, NUC, urged them to take urgent steps towards resolving the situation.

Also Read: Police Arrest University Professor Over Baby Factory

With the interview of candidates scheduled for January 21 and 23 and a Governing Council meeting for January 23 for a final decision, the Chancellor urged the governor body to act immediately.

Excerpt from the letter reads, “If the Hon. Minister is satisfied that the Governing Council is unable as a body to peacefully and harmoniously complete this important assignment in the life of any university, it would be very prudent to urgently set up an independent body under the ministry/NUC to complete the selection of the new Vice-Chancellor.”

