Actress Adaora Ukoh Loses Her Mom

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress Adaora Ukoh has been bereaved.

The curvy actress took to her IG page to announce that her mother just passed.

In her words;

”What A DARK DAY!!!!
BUT I GIVE GOD GLORY
MY MUM PASSED ON TODAY💔💔💔💘💘💘💘💘💘💘 Keep resting on AGBALAKAIBIE
YOU GAVE A GOOD FIGHT
BUT GOD KNOWS BEST.

FAREWELL MOTHER
FAREWELL.😭😭😭
WE LOVE YOU FOR ALL YOU DID FOR US
ADIEU MUMMY
KEEP RESTING.”

The actress made news a few months ago when she took to social media to share her labour experience.

