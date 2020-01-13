Aisha Buhari Shares Video Of Daughter Waving From Presidential Jet Amid Criticisms

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, despite criticisms that trailed the use of the official presidential jet by her daughter, Hanan, for private use — has shared a video of her daughters, waving at a crowd from the presidential jet.

Nigerians from various quarters had criticised the president’s daughter, Hanan for using one of the aircraft in the presidential fleet to a private ceremony in Bauchi.

In the 55 seconds clip shared on Twitter by the first lady, Hanan was seen capturing the culture of Bauchi people.

The opposition party, PDP, has demanded that the president apologises to Nigerians over what they described as abuse of power.

Also, renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana had said it was illegal for Buhari’s family to use the jet on a private trip.

However, the backlash from Nigerians didn’t stop Mrs Buhari, who shared videos from the event, covered by her daughter.

