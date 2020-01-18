National News

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

By Verity Awala

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

Verity Awala

 

Fulani
Fulani Herdsman

The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and has asked the federal government to arrest south-west leaders behind the outfit

Bello Bodejo, national president of the group, said this in an interview with Daily Sun.

He was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “They should not only ban it, but should arrest the leaders of this group. Like I said earlier, nobody or group has more security intelligence than the Police. The Army is doing enough; the DSS is also doing enough, likewise the Civil Defence. ”

Read Also: Don’t Use Amotekun To Push Nigeria To War: Bode George

“They are just doing all these things in order to stop the Fulani from coming into their area; it is just a hidden agenda to prevent the Fulani herdsmen from grazing in their God-given areas.

“If you say you set up Amotekun to protect your region, what about the Northern Nigeria, what about the Southeast and the South-South and other places that don’t have that kind of thing. Nigeria is one; everything is one, unless they want to divide the country.

“I know some of their leaders have good hearts, but others have evil hearts, and those are the ones coming up with this agenda that the Fulani can’t do this and the Fulani can’t do that; all these things are happening because of Fulani; they are just against the Fulani.

“I support 100 percent the federal government banning it, and the leaders should be arrested. It is a deliberate plot against the Fulani.”

