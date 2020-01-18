Singer, Timaya Shares Adorable Moment With His Son (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timaya has shared an adorable moment he had with his son to his fans and followers.

Sharing on Instagram, the singer shared the video of him and his son as they were seen dancing randomly.

Taking to the platform he also hinted that it was all he does with his son all day.

READ ALSO – SPOTLIGHT: Timaya, Former Plantain Seller Bags Four Headies Awards

Recall that the singer was recently dragged by socialite Hushpuppi for his comment that targeted Nigerian celebrities, their fashion styles and the creative fashion industry.

Watch The Video Here: