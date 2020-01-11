Aubameyang Sees Red As Arsenal Struggles To Hold Crystal Palace To A Draw

Arsenal struggled to hold Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw during their early domestic league clash at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners had raced into a 12th-minute lead through Gabonese International, Pierre Aubameyang but were pegged back by the host.

They host then leveled things up after the restart after missing a series of goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

However, a minute of madness arrived in the second half when Aubameyang was given his marching order for a dangerous challenge on his opponent.

As a result of the stalemate, the Gunners have only seen 1 victory in their last 10 matches across all competition despite a change of manager.