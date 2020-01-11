Aubameyang Sees Red As Arsenal Struggles To Hold Crystal Palace To A Draw

by Valerie Oke
Arsenal striker, Pierre Aubameyang
Arsenal striker, Pierre Aubameyang

Arsenal struggled to hold Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw during their early domestic league clash at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners had raced into a 12th-minute lead through Gabonese International, Pierre Aubameyang but were pegged back by the host.

They host then leveled things up after the restart after missing a series of goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

Read Also: Arteta Defeats Manchester United To Earn First Victory As Arsenals Coach

However, a minute of madness arrived in the second half when Aubameyang was given his marching order for a dangerous challenge on his opponent.

As a result of the stalemate, the Gunners have only seen 1 victory in their last 10 matches across all competition despite a change of manager.

Tags from the story
arsenal, Crystal Palace, Pieree Aubamenyang
0

You may also like

Basketball: Bakare named NBBF Technical Director

Defender Demichelis Signs New Man City Contract

Lebron James, Dwayne Wade And Other NBA Stars Call For Peace at ESPY Awards

Arsene Wenger might reportedly take over from Zidane as Real Madrid Manager

Messi, Enrique Laud Outstanding Joe Hart

Boxing: Mayweather To Fight Pacquaio In May

Meet All The Nominees For The BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

D’Tigers Will Make Rio Games, NBBF President Assures

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal: Fans Come Hard On Arsenal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *