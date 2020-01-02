Arteta Defeats Manchester United To Earn First Victory As Arsenal’s Coach

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United players

Arsenal’s new coach, Mikel Arteta has finally gotten his first victory as a Gunner’s boss following his impressive 2-0 defeat over fierce rival, Manchester United.

Also, the impressive victory represents the first home win for the Gunners since October 2019.

The victory was well-earned as the Gunners played with intensity in the opening exchange which resulted in the first goal arriving after just 8 minutes of play.

The Red Devils while trying to quickly get back into the game were hit by a swift counter-attacking move by the Gunners which resulted in the second goal just before the half-time break.

The Gunners then shore up their defense after the restart to see out the impressive victory.

