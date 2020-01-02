Bobbi Kristina’s Boyfriend, Nick Gordon, Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at the age of 30.

Jack Walker Jr., the brother to Nick confirmed the sad news, adding that Gordon died Wednesday in Florida following a drug overdose.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. tells PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon’s lawyer, Joe S. Habachy also told PEOPLE that; “My heart is heavy today after learning that my long-time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.”

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

“Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Habachy continues. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Gordon reportedly suffered a number of heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he eventually died.

His sudden death is coming three years after he was found liable in the wrongful death case of Whitney Houston‘s daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

Bobbi, 22, was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the Georgia house she shared with Gordon in early 2015.