BANK ROBBERY: First Bank Releases Corporate Statement

by Victor
We are aware that a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors is helping the police with their investigations into the attempted robbery that happened last week in one of our branches in Abuja.
We remain grateful that none of our staff or customers lost their lives during the incident.
We will however refrain from commenting further at this time until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations and we urge all to cooperate fully to enable seamless investigations.
As a responsible organisation that has built trust on the pillar of security and safety for over 125 years, continuous improvement involves taking learnings even from unfortunate situations to further strengthen our security protocols.
Tags from the story
"Asa GT Bank", Corporate statement, first bank
0

You may also like

Naira Marley and Kaffy

Naira Marley Fires Another Missile At Kaffy

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd June, 2019

Kidnappers of Igbonla Model college pupils request N1 Billion as ransom

Stop Defending Ombatse For Killing Policemen, SSS Operatives — Commissioner Tells Eggon People

SSANU To FG: Sack JAMB Registrar Now

Hushpuppi Gifts Self 350 Million Naira Bentley As Valentine’s Gift(Picture)

NDLEA Links Suicide Bombings to Drug Abuse!

Motor Cyclist found dead along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Amaechi Accuses Pastors Of Taking N6bn Bribe From PDP For Smear Campaign Against Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *