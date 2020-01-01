‘Naija Songs Are Played More Than Ghanaian Songs In Ghana’ – Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has shared a word of advice to Nigerian artiste and their Ghanaian fans.

The singer took to Twitter to share how ‘discomforting’ it was for him to discover that Nigerian songs get more playtimes in Ghana, than their own songs.

Sharing on Twitter, he hinted that there needs to be a balance.

The singer also pointed out that only Nigerian songs that feature Ghanaian artists should have that much playtime over there in Ghana.

He concluded by saying that everything must be balanced in 2020.

See His Post Here: