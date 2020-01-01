Jose Mourinho Sees Yellow For Spying At Southampton’s Tactics Sheet As Tottenham’s Winless Run Continues

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jose Mourinho while spying at Southampton's tactic sheet
Jose Mourinho while spying at Southampton’s tactic sheet

Jose Mourinho’s early winning streak after his appointment as Tottenham’s coach seems to be a paper over cracks at the team as the Spurs have been left exposed in recent games.

They are yet to claim maximum three points in their last three domestic league matches as they were roundly beaten by Chelsea at White Hart lane followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw with Norwich before going down to a lone goal defeat to the Saints on Wednesday.

The Portuguese tactician also saw yellow for trying to see what one of the Southampton coaches was writing down during the match.

 

