Buhari Orders Malami To Handle Case Of Nigerian Cleric On Deathrow In Saudi Arabia

By Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, to take charge of the case of Ibrahim Ibrahim, a Nigerian cleric on death row in Saudi Arabia.

The president gave the order following a plea from Bello Mutawalle, governor of Zamfara,  that Ibrahim, an indigene of Zamfara be we free.

Zailani Bappa, media aide to Mutawalle, Ibrahim kn a statement had revealed that the cleric was wrongly placed on the death row for charges bothering on drug trafficking.

“Governor Matawalle yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and appealed on behalf of Ibrahim Ibrahim whose judgement was scheduled for next week, on charges of drug trafficking,” the statement read.

Read Also: My life in prison in Saudi Arabia; Zainab Aliyu

“Ibrahim, an Islamic cleric, was wrongly arrested in Saudi Arabia and arraigned before the court but could not sufficiently prove his case due to lack of a lawyer. He was earlier cleared by two lower courts in Jedda for lack of evidence on the part of the prosecution.

“However, the prosecution appealed against him in Makkah where he was expected to have a lawyer or risk execution judgement.

“To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has already directed the Minister of of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to handle the matter appropriately in order to save the innocent life of Ibrahim Ibrahim.”

 

