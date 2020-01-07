Chase Your Dreams To Reality, Actress Chacha Eke Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani has taken to social media to dare women about how they live their lives this new year.

The mom of three, in an IG post which saw her posing with her natural face, advised her followers to be comfortable in their skin.

She wrote;

”In this 2020, I Dare You to Be You!

•Become Comfortable In Your Own Skin.

•Relentlessly Chase Your Dreams To Reality.

•Remember, its a Brief Life.

•Do a Daily Life Audit.

•Take charge of your Happiness.

#2020 #Rise&Shine”