Chase Your Dreams To Reality, Actress Chacha Eke Tells Fans

by Temitope Alabi
Chacha Eke
Chacha Eke

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani has taken to social media to dare women about how they live their lives this new year.

The mom of three, in an IG post which saw her posing with her natural face, advised her followers to be comfortable in their skin.

Read Also: Actress Chacha Eke Faani celebrates daughter on her 5th birthday with adorable photos

She wrote;

”In this 2020, I Dare You to Be You!

•Become Comfortable In Your Own Skin.
•Relentlessly Chase Your Dreams To Reality.
•Remember, its a Brief Life.
•Do a Daily Life Audit.
•Take charge of your Happiness.
#2020 #Rise&Shine”

Chacha Eke
Chacha Eke
Tags from the story
Chacha Eke
0

You may also like

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke Receives KJV Bible From Fans In Abuja

” I Still Have A President And I Slept With Electricity ” – Ghanaian Actress, Afia Still Mocking Nigerians

Mercy Johnson apologizes for snubbing a fan, Toyin Abraham reacts to similar allegation against her

Desmond Elliot Turns Father Christmas For The Most Adorable Reason

Nigerian sisters develop sunscreen cream for black skin

Vera Sidika comes for Nigerian girls who say foreigners are taking away all their men

Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri expecting first child

Photos: Singer K Michelle’s Underwear Worth About N500,000

John Legend Reveals Conflicts With Kanye West, But Insist Kanye Remains A Honest Man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *