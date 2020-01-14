Dangote Reveals When He Would Take Over Arsenal

by Eyitemi Majeed
Janet and Anthony Joshua
Africa’s richestman, Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has revealed that he intends to buy Arsenal in 2021. He made the comment in reaction to his earlier claim that he would be taking over the club in 2020.

Read Also: N5b Donation: I Wonder What My Father Was Doing When Dangote Was Becoming Rich – Tonto Dikeh

Speaking on David Rubenstein Show, he further stated that this is so because he intends to first finish some projects he is currently working on.

His words:

“It is a team (Arsenal) that yes I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying today is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

 

Tags from the story
aliko dangote, arsenal
0

You may also like

Calabar Athletic Championships Set to Witness a Stellar Line Up of African Athletes.

FIFA punishes Maradona for raising middle fingers at Nigerian fans

Liverpool Make £12.5m Bid for Southampton’s Right Back, Clyne

Check Out The Adorable pre-wedding Photo Of Super Eagles Midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi

Nadal Beats Dimitrov To Reach Australian Open Final

US Open: Youzhny Beats Hewitt as Serena Records Double Bagel against Navarro.

2014 World Cup: Eagles Opening Game Venue Could Be Shifted, FIFA Awaits Final Report

Find out countries that have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup

Champions League E-H: Bayern, PSG, Barca & Porto Advance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *