Dangote Reveals When He Would Take Over Arsenal

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has revealed that he intends to buy Arsenal in 2021. He made the comment in reaction to his earlier claim that he would be taking over the club in 2020.

Read Also: N5b Donation: I Wonder What My Father Was Doing When Dangote Was Becoming Rich – Tonto Dikeh

Speaking on David Rubenstein Show, he further stated that this is so because he intends to first finish some projects he is currently working on.

His words:

“It is a team (Arsenal) that yes I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying today is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”