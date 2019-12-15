Dangote Attends Adewale Adeleke, Kani’s Wedding In Calabar (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote graced the traditional wedding of HKN record label boss, Adewale Adeleke to his bride, Ekanem in Cross River State on Saturday.

Adewale Adeleke
Adewale Adeleke

Recall that yesterday it was reported that socialites travelled down to Calabar for the traditional wedding ceremony weeks after the couples released pre-wedding pictures.

Now, picture has emerged from the occasion showing that the richest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote also attended the occasion.

See picture below:

Aliko Dangote
L-R: Adedeji Adeleke, Groom, and Aliko Dangote
