Dangote Attends Adewale Adeleke, Kani’s Wedding In Calabar (Photos)

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote graced the traditional wedding of HKN record label boss, Adewale Adeleke to his bride, Ekanem in Cross River State on Saturday.

Recall that yesterday it was reported that socialites travelled down to Calabar for the traditional wedding ceremony weeks after the couples released pre-wedding pictures.

Now, picture has emerged from the occasion showing that the richest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote also attended the occasion.

See picture below: