Entertainment

Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid 4th Babymama Scandal

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club. According to online reports, the Kenyan...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

A quick check on Davido and Chioma’s Instagram handles has ignited fear among fans as the duo have unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform.

Chioma and Davido
Newly-engaged couple, Chioma and Davido

This is coming hours after Golden Boy Ent boss, Partrick called out the singer  for allegedly giving girls STDs and being deceived that Chioma is his Peruzzi’s cousin in an encrypted tweet he shared.

Also, popular blogger, Gistlover accused the singer of having a 4th babymama on the way but the yet-to-be identified lady was paid handsomely to keep shut about her pregnancy.

Corroborating the claim, Instagram influencer, Rilimillz also revealed that, the 4th babymama is one babe in Atlanta that Davido has been cheating on Chioma with.

Read Also: Money Has No Respect For Age, Pretty Mike Tells Haters

See the screenshot below:

Previous articleVideo: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club
Next articleTwitter Reacts As Kenyan Minister, Babu Owino Shoots DJ Inside Night Club
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Angela Okorie Reacts To Allegations She Is Sleeping With A Man And Wife

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian actress turned musician, Angela Okorie has taken to Instagram to react to claims that she is sleeping with a man and his wife. This...
Read more

Nigeria Is A Jungle, Leave Now – Bisi Alimi Tells LGBTQ Community

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Openly gay Nigerian man Bisi Alimi has shared a piece of advice to all gay Nigerian living in the country. Bisi who is married now...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Pays Emotional Tribute To His Dad (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular American actor and entertainer, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, WWE Hall Of Famer Rocky 'Soul...
Read more

#SurvivingPeruzzi: Davido And King Patrick Shade Each Other On Social Media

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
DMW boss Davido who was called out on social media a few days ago for "audio signing" and copyright issues by Peruzzi's former label's...
Read more
- Advertisement -