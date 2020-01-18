Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid 4th Babymama Scandal

A quick check on Davido and Chioma’s Instagram handles has ignited fear among fans as the duo have unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform.

This is coming hours after Golden Boy Ent boss, Partrick called out the singer for allegedly giving girls STDs and being deceived that Chioma is his Peruzzi’s cousin in an encrypted tweet he shared.

Also, popular blogger, Gistlover accused the singer of having a 4th babymama on the way but the yet-to-be identified lady was paid handsomely to keep shut about her pregnancy.

Corroborating the claim, Instagram influencer, Rilimillz also revealed that, the 4th babymama is one babe in Atlanta that Davido has been cheating on Chioma with.

Read Also: Money Has No Respect For Age, Pretty Mike Tells Haters

See the screenshot below: