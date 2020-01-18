Twitter Reacts As Kenyan Minister, Babu Owino Shoots DJ Inside Night Club

Babu Owino a member of the Embakasi East Parliament has been arrested by police over a shooting incident in a club at Kilimani on Thursday.

Owino was caught on tape shooting DJ Evolve at a club in Kenyan.

Kenyans have since taken to social media to call for justice for the victim while dragging Owino.

A Twitter user wrote;

”You elect babu to improve healthcare…he shoots you n pays the hospital bill…#justicefordjevolve”

Another person tweeted;

”With cocaine-addicted hooligans like Babu Owino shooting unarmed civilians with impunity, absolutely no one except law-enforcement officers in Kenya should be allowed to carry guns in public or inside restaurants, clubs, supermarkets or public offices. #justicefordjevolve”

