Twitter Reacts As Kenyan Minister, Babu Owino Shoots DJ Inside Night Club

By Temitope Alabi

'Armed' Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India.
Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident
Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club.
Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages.
Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan.
Temitope Alabi

Babu Owino a member of the Embakasi East Parliament has been arrested by police over a shooting incident in a club at Kilimani on Thursday.

Owino was caught on tape shooting DJ Evolve at a club in Kenyan.

Read Also: Don Jazzy’s DJ Big N Arrested By Police After He Was Caught Shooting Gun At Nightclub

Kenyans have since taken to social media to call for justice for the victim while dragging Owino.

A Twitter user wrote;

You elect babu to improve healthcare…he shoots you n pays the hospital bill…#justicefordjevolve

Another person tweeted;

With cocaine-addicted hooligans like Babu Owino shooting unarmed civilians with impunity, absolutely no one except law-enforcement officers in Kenya should be allowed to carry guns in public or inside restaurants, clubs, supermarkets or public offices. #justicefordjevolve

See more tweets below;

 

