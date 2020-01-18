Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took place in a club at Kilimani on Thursday.

Babu Owino reportedly shot DJ Evolve at B-Club, located in Kilimani, on Thursday night. The reason for his actions are yet to be ascertained.

DJ Evolve has since been admitted to Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and is reported to be in critical condition.

Owino who is a controversial legislator is not new to drama, as from his days as a student leader at the University of Nairobi, Mr Owino has been in police’s bad books.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers outside Parliament Buildings in 2018 for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant in Westlands.

Last week, he was again involved in a Twitter war with Woman Rep Esther Passaris after he threatened to shave Kandara MP Alice Wahome for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He was also recently summoned over allegations that he threatened IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati with removal from office.