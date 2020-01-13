Deontay Wilder Blasts AJ And Fury After Both Boxers Agreed To Train Together

WBA Heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder has blasted his rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury over their decision to train together ahead of Wilder and Fury’s rematch in February.

Recall that when Joshua won back his four heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in December, offered to train with Fury to prepare him for his fight against Wilder in February.

Reacting to the news, Wilder has expressed his disappointment with such a move saying both fighters are suppose to be fighting each other to determine who is the best in the world, not teaming up with each other.

Wilder told TheBoxingVoice: “I saw it. Look at those b**ches, that’s what I said, they’re all some b**ches. Who tries to team up on someone, you know?

“You say you’re the best, I say I’m the best, now you motherf***ers are trying to team up with each other. I guess it’s UK vs USA.