Deontay Wilder Blasts AJ And Fury After Both Boxers Agreed To Train Together

by Olayemi Oladotun

WBA Heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder has blasted his rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury over their decision to train together ahead of Wilder and Fury’s rematch in February.

Deontay Wilder
Wilder, Fury and Joshua

Recall that when Joshua won back his four heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in December, offered to train with Fury to prepare him for his fight against Wilder in February.

Also Read: Sound City Gives Out Award Of Excellence To DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua

Reacting to the news, Wilder has expressed his disappointment with such a move saying both fighters are suppose to be fighting each other to determine who is the best in the world, not teaming up with each other.

Wilder told TheBoxingVoice: “I saw it. Look at those b**ches, that’s what I said, they’re all some b**ches. Who tries to team up on someone, you know?

“You say you’re the best, I say I’m the best, now you motherf***ers are trying to team up with each other. I guess it’s UK vs USA.

Tags from the story
Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury
0

You may also like

Dele Alli Joins Spurs, Back With MK Dons Till End Of The Season

Watson, the Last of the Britons At the French Open Loses Out On Her Return.

Lukaku Trashes Drogba Comparisons, Wants to be like Ronaldo

Lukaku Trashes Drogba Comparisons, Wants to be like Ronaldo

Newcastle’s Surprise Relegation of 2009 Hunts Ameobi as the Toon Sits Very Close to the Drop.

Iwobi Is All Hype, A Big Flop – Arsenal Fans

Kelechi Iheanacho: Nigerian striker makes history with the first goal in English football awarded by VAR

Bayern Thrashes Bremen 5-2

Serie A: Torino Taints Roma’s Perfect Start With a Deserved Draw.

Michael Phelps Wins His 21st Olympic Gold Medal!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *