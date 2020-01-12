Sound City Gives Out Award Of Excellence To DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua

by Olayemi Oladotun

At the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards,  world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was awarded for “Excellence In Sports.”

SoundCityMVP Awards
SoundCityMVP Awards

The British-Nigerian boxer recovered from his first career defeat to recover his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr.

At the event, popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy became a recipient of the Special Recognition for “Excellence in Philanthropy.

The entertainer recently launched a charity organisation for children in the North Eastern part of Nigeria that reportedly got the highest philanthropic support in the history of Nigeria.

Also Read: Anthony Joshua Reveals Next Boxer He Wants To Fight In 2020

Putting out a Special Recognition for the Community and socio-cultural development, Debola Williams and Chude Jideonwo were also recognized.

At the same occasion, veteran singer, 2Baba was given the Special Recognition in music.

Tags from the story
2BABA, Anthony Joshua, DJ Cuppy, SoundCityMVP2020
0

You may also like

Congrats! Iroko Tv Boss, Jason Njoku And Actress Mary Welcome Their 3rd Child In The U.k

‘Wizkid FC’ Nike Jersey sets twitter on fire’

Photo: 6-months after, Dammy Krane returns to Nigeria

BBNaija Mike

Mike Is A Complete, Perfect Gentleman: Actress Iyabo Ojo

More Troubles For D’Banj As Kanye West Set To Drop Him From G.O.O.D Music

Actress, Damilola Adegbite Sets To Unveil ‘Project Alpha Woman’

I felt fulfilled using a tipper truck as my wedding vehicle – Victor Osuagwu

Ice Prince shares cute photo of his son as he graduates

These Christmas Photos Of Georgina Onuoha And Her Family Are Gorgeous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *