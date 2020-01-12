Sound City Gives Out Award Of Excellence To DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua

At the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards, world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was awarded for “Excellence In Sports.”

The British-Nigerian boxer recovered from his first career defeat to recover his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr.

At the event, popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy became a recipient of the Special Recognition for “Excellence in Philanthropy.

The entertainer recently launched a charity organisation for children in the North Eastern part of Nigeria that reportedly got the highest philanthropic support in the history of Nigeria.

Also Read: Anthony Joshua Reveals Next Boxer He Wants To Fight In 2020

Putting out a Special Recognition for the Community and socio-cultural development, Debola Williams and Chude Jideonwo were also recognized.

At the same occasion, veteran singer, 2Baba was given the Special Recognition in music.