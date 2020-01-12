Singer Jaywon Robbed At Ibadan Club After Flaunting Cash On Instagram

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has taken to social media page to advise his followers against visiting a club identified as Sluggers in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Jaywon
Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon

Jaywon gave the advise in an Instagram post on Saturday, where he narrated how he was robbed at Sluggers which he describes as the “deadest” club in Ibadan.

According to the “Aje” singer, he and his nephew were in the city and decided to have some fun at a particular club only for them to be robbed within the club compound.

See his post below:

Jaywon
Jaywon’s post
