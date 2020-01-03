Jaywon Reveals His Plans For 2020 (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer,Jaywon took to his Instagram page to reveal his plans for the new year.

The “This year” crooner who lost his father late in 2019, revealed that he is planning to fight for his music, dreams, friends, and family in the new year.

The popular singer went further to urge his followers to also fight for what they believe in the year 2020. He pointed out that fighting for one’s dream is a process that one never regrets.

Watch the video below: