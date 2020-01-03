Jaywon Reveals His Plans For 2020 (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer,Jaywon took to his Instagram page to reveal his plans for the new year.

Jaywon
Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon

The “This year” crooner who lost his father late in 2019, revealed that he is planning to fight for his music, dreams, friends, and family in the new year.

Also Read: Lil Bro: M.I Abaga’s Frustration Is Becoming More Visible, Says Jaywon

The popular singer went further to urge his followers to also fight for what they believe in the year 2020. He pointed out that fighting for one’s dream is a process that one never regrets.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Fight for what you believe in 💪🏾

A post shared by Ājé Daddy (@jaywonjuwonlo) on

Tags from the story
2020, jaywon
0

You may also like

Only God Can Stop Atiku from Defeating Buhari in 2019

Why I Broke Up With Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya Reveals

Vina and Karen Make It To The Finals

Don Jazzy Explains Why He Is A Twitter Addict

Nicki Minaj and Nas break up and she is pregnant… “Not”

Fans react to Oge Okoye’s Gym appearance without underpants

Oba Of Kweme Kingdom Engages Daughter Of Ebeneze Obey In A Royal Ceremony (Photos)

While y’all are waiting for Davido to reply, here’s what he was pictured doing (Photo)

#BBNaija: CeeC attacked at Lagos Airport? (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *