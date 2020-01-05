Fire Outbreak Forces Closure of Port Harcourt Airport

According to reports, bushfire on Saturday night gutted a substantial part of the runway and airside of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

This fire incident has led to the closure and reopening of the airport, after careful evaluation of the fire impact.

The fire outbreak which spread from outside the airport, forced three flights operated by Arik Air, Air Peace and Aero Contractors to return to Lagos without passengers, who had waited several hours due to inclement weather occasioned by the Harmattan.

Also, Max Air flight that was on ground could not take off while Dana Flight 368 from Abuja to Port Harcourt with 124 passengers had to return to Abuja, because of the inferno.