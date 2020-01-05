Fire Outbreak Forces Closure of Port Harcourt Airport

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, bushfire on Saturday night gutted a substantial part of the runway and airside of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Bushfire
Bushfire at Port Harcourt airport

This fire incident has led to the closure and reopening of the airport, after careful evaluation of the fire impact.

Also Read: Tanker Collides With SUV On Otedola Bridge; Kills Two

The fire outbreak which spread from outside the airport, forced three flights operated by Arik Air, Air Peace and Aero Contractors to return to Lagos without passengers, who had waited several hours due to inclement weather occasioned by the Harmattan.

Also, Max Air flight that was on ground could not take off while Dana Flight 368 from Abuja to Port Harcourt with 124 passengers had to return to Abuja, because of the inferno.

Tags from the story
Port-Harcourt Airport
0

You may also like

Lai Mohammed explains how Nigeria survived Recession

Nigerian woman marries US Lesbian

Ozubulu Killings !!! Normal activities return to Church after one week

APC will win 2019 elections – President Buhari tells Nigerians

Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representative and a staunch Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has fired back at the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, o

Dogara Slams Tinubu, Questions His Academic Certificates

Police arrests two teenagers for robbing people of their bags in Bayelsa

Tacha

BBNaija: Disqualified Housemate, Tacha Congratulates Top Five Finalists

Two Kwara State College of Education Students Caught During Robbery Operation by the Police

3 Killed In Owerri Bank Robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *