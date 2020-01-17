Increase Age Limit To Curb Unemployment, Youth Parliament Urges Labour Employers

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has advocated that the age limit requirement for jobs in public and private sectors should be expanded in order to put a stop to unemployment in the country.

Nigerian Youth Parliament

This plea was put forward by the member representing Bauchi State Imrana Garba, while presenting a motion at the first sitting of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

The motion was titled: “The need for the expansion of age limit as one of the requirements for job recruitment in Nigeria’’.

The sitting was held at the Kano State House of Assembly Complex, Audu Bako Secretariat.

Garba expressed that despite the efforts of successive administrations to curb the growth of unemployment with the launching of different programmes, unemployment keeps growing.

Garba also pointed out that expanding the age limit will give people with slow education opportunity to be gainfully employed.

