Olamide Reportedly Marries His First Babymama (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide has allegedly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and babymama, Bukunmi Aisha.

Rapper, Olamide and Bukunmi

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had proposed to the mother of two in 2018 and Bukunmi, who has been keeping a low profile, has silently changed her last name on her Instagram page to that of her alleged husband.

The newly married couple have been together for almost 8 years now, and welcomed their first son, Maximiliano Adedeji in 2015.

However since late last year, rumors of another pending babymama, who happens to be a popular media personality, has been looming over the singer as reports claims he paid heavily to keep it on a low.

See screenshot below:

Screenshot of Bukumi's Instagram bio
Screenshot of Bukumi’s Instagram bio
