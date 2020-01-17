Woman Stabs Neighbour To Death For Holding Her Waist

Stella Olowofoyekun, was on Friday, remanded in a correctional centre by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing her neighbour to death with a broken bottle.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, ordered that the defendant(35), a petty trader, who is facing a count charge of murder, be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Center, Lagos, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, the defendant committed the offence at 11.30 pm. at Mati Community, Snake Island, Apapa area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant had stabbed her neighbour, Mr. Monday Bella, to death with a broken bottle because he was playfully touching her.

The prosecutor also explained that the deceased was touching the defendant on her waist, but she kept telling him to stop but he refused.

According to the prosecutor, the matter quickly got out of hand, and the defendant picked up a broken bottle, and stabbed the deceased in the neck.

She said that other neighbours rushed the deceased to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 223 stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder.

Oghere, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 24.