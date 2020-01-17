Mary Okoye Ends Marriage With Her Husband Over Alleged Theft, Cheating (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mary Okoye
Mary Okoye

Mary Okoye, sister to popular Nigerian twin singers Peter and Paul Okoye has reportedly ended her marriage with Emma Emordi.

According to Mary, the marriage hit the rocks as she noticed he was a cheat and a thief.

Mary also hinted that he had infected her with an STD at some point in the marriage.

Taking to social media, she hinted that the 6-year-old marriage is now over.

Sharing the information, she prayed for other ladies not to experience such.

See Post Here:

Mary Okkoye
Mary’s Comment About Her Marriage
0

