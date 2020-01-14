Lagos Govt Pulls Down Fela’s Statue At Allen Roundabout

by Valerie Oke
The site where Fela's statue is being pulled down
On October 15, 2017, Lagos state government under the leadership of the immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, unveiled a statue in honour of Fela Anikulapokuti, the late Afrobeat icon at Allen roundabout in Ikeja.

However, the statute has been brought down by the present administration of the state.

According to report, the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Fela’s statue is located at one of the four roundabouts which it has identified as a major cause of gridlock in the state.

The other roundabouts area are Ikotun, Lekki-Epe expressway and Maryland.

Gboyega Akosile, spokesman of the governor, on Monday said that the statue will be relocated to an area where it won’t cause traffic, theCable reports.

