Police React To Video Of Its Officer Collecting Bribe Using POS

The Nigerian police says it has begun investigation to a video of one of its men collecting bribe from innocent Nigerians using a POS machine.

The police officer in the video which was shared by a Nigerian, @marshallkacy was seen allegedly asking his victims for their ATM cards.

Reacting to the video which stirred the attention of public, the police in a statement shared via its Twitter handle on Friday morning, asked Nigerians with relevant information that could assist Police investigators to come forward.

The @policeNG has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

Members of the public with relevant information that could assist Police investigators are enjoined to kindly DM @policeNG or furnish same via any of our confidential channels e.g pressforabuja@police.gov.ng

The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.

