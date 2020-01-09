Popular Transgender Woman Murdered In South Africa

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nare Prince Mphela
Nare Prince Mphela

A popular Transgender Woman, Nare Prince Mphela has been murdered.

According to reports, Prince was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Limpopo, South Africa.

Confirming her death, LGBTI group, Capricorn Ignited LGBTI, stated that her body was found locked in a shack with multiple stab wounds.

Read Also: He Was Using Me To Get Papers – Transgender Woman Calls Out Her Nigerian Boyfriend

“Limpopo is mourning after brutal murder of one of our own. A well known Transgender Woman from Ga- Matlala Prospect, Nare Prince Mphela was found locked in a shack on Sunday in the Mokopane area where she worked. It appears her body has been lying there for some days, with multiple wounds of stabbings. The case is under investigation as we await further details and no arrests were made yet. She will be buried on Saturday 10 January, Further details will be updated. It is a painful loss to the Limpopo LGBTIQ+ Community and Society as a whole. May her Soul Rest in Power” it said.

 

Tags from the story
Nare Prince Mphela, south Africa, transgender
0

You may also like

9ice Performs To An Excited Crowd At the Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge

Jaruma Deletes Video She Made Promising To Gift Tacha N50M

Burna Boy Reportedly Leaves The Headies 2013 Ceremony, After Losing To Sean Tizzle

Orezi Set To Drop His ‘Masterpiece’ Debut Album In November

BBA: I Didn’t Get $350k From Anybody – Tayo Faniran

Femi Otedola Bears The Medical Expenses Of Ailing Ex-Goalkeeper, Peter Fregene

Femi Otedola Bears The Medical Expenses Of Ailing Ex-Goalkeeper, Peter Fregene

Kanye West Breaks News Of Kim Kardashian’s Pregnancy On Stage

BBNaija: I’ll Date Alex If She Decides – Tobi

Money is just paper after all- Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika says as she goes on shopping spree in the UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *