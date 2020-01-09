Popular Transgender Woman Murdered In South Africa

A popular Transgender Woman, Nare Prince Mphela has been murdered.

According to reports, Prince was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Limpopo, South Africa.

Confirming her death, LGBTI group, Capricorn Ignited LGBTI, stated that her body was found locked in a shack with multiple stab wounds.

Read Also: He Was Using Me To Get Papers – Transgender Woman Calls Out Her Nigerian Boyfriend

“Limpopo is mourning after brutal murder of one of our own. A well known Transgender Woman from Ga- Matlala Prospect, Nare Prince Mphela was found locked in a shack on Sunday in the Mokopane area where she worked. It appears her body has been lying there for some days, with multiple wounds of stabbings. The case is under investigation as we await further details and no arrests were made yet. She will be buried on Saturday 10 January, Further details will be updated. It is a painful loss to the Limpopo LGBTIQ+ Community and Society as a whole. May her Soul Rest in Power” it said.