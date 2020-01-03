Power-Drunk Soldiers Cause Traffic On Expressway, Leave Civilians Stranded (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, some men of the Nigerian army were seen causing traffic gridlock, affecting civilians.

The video showed how the cadets abused their power all because the civilians ‘can’t do anything’

The video also showed them dancing and walking aimlessly on the road as the civilians were brought to a halt.

READ ALSO – Strange Military Equipment Intercepted By Nigerian Army In Adamawa

While many Nigerians have been crippled with fear inflicted by the army, these ones just seem too absurd.

They left the civilians stranded as they also tapped and recorded their shenanigans.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
civilians, nigerian army
0

You may also like

6 Ways Smart Meters Have Revolutionised Power Supply

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land declares

Christiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Bombshell, Says He Might Retire Next Year

Tukur Buratai

Metele attack: 23 not 118 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram – Defense headquarters

Video: Moment Police Officer Told Bus Driver that even “God supports stealing”

Gbemi Olateru

Media Personality Sets Instagram On Fire With Nearly Unclad Photo

Shocking: Meet The Woman Who Drinks Her Own Dog’s Urine To Cure Her Acne (Photos)

Four killed in Ikorodu land crisis

Kanayo O. Kanayo Graduates From UNIABUJA With A Degree In Law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *