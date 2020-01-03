Power-Drunk Soldiers Cause Traffic On Expressway, Leave Civilians Stranded (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, some men of the Nigerian army were seen causing traffic gridlock, affecting civilians.

The video showed how the cadets abused their power all because the civilians ‘can’t do anything’

The video also showed them dancing and walking aimlessly on the road as the civilians were brought to a halt.

While many Nigerians have been crippled with fear inflicted by the army, these ones just seem too absurd.

They left the civilians stranded as they also tapped and recorded their shenanigans.

Watch The Video Here: