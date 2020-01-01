Ronke Tiamiyu Apologiz es For Posting Disturbing Video Of Herself On New Year’s Eve (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress and model Ronke Tiamiyu has sent out an apology after ‘mistakenly’ sharing a video that showed her masturbating.

Taking to the same platform where she shared the video, SnapChat, the model sent out her apology as she tagged it ‘offensive.’

She also appreciated those who supported her during the period.

READ ALSO – Yoruba Boys Are Too Lousy, Igbo Boys Are Coded And Cool – Ex-beauty Queen, Ronke Tiamiyu Says

Sharing her apology she wrote in part: “Happy New Year everyone. I hope everyone is having a good start because as for me, I am still trying to wrap my head around a mistake I made.”

See Post Here: