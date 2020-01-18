General News

Should I Kill The Rebellious Streak In Me? – Moyo Lawal

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has shot a question to her fans via her IG page.

The curvy actress took to her page to ask her fans if she should kill the rebellious part of her, as she posed in a sexy Fendi bodysuit and short shorts.

Read Also: I Am Not Controversial: Actress, Moyo Lawal Says

In her words;

So should we nip #Moyoorfierce in the bud and kill this Rebellious streak or give her wings to fly??? p.s Also we need a Moyo Lawal team name, what do you think of * #Moyotics * or * #Moyolics * 😂… …. ….. …… ……. ❤”

Guys, what do you think?

 

