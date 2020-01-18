EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

Six persons declared wanted for their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital.

The suspects identified as Atanda Femi Benjamin, Atoyebi Samson, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon, Amoo Saheed, Lawal Opeyemi Mubarak and Sadiku Muniru Dolapo were arrested near the state House of Assembly.

Three exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

The EFCC also hinted that the suspects will soon be charged to court.