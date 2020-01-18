Metro News

EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Police arrest internet fraudsters
The Six Suspects

Six persons declared wanted for their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital.

The suspects identified as  Atanda Femi Benjamin, Atoyebi Samson, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon, Amoo Saheed, Lawal Opeyemi Mubarak and Sadiku Muniru Dolapo were arrested near the state House of Assembly.

Three exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO – EFCC Confirms Mompha Arrest, Parades Him For Internet Fraud, Money Laundering

The EFCC also hinted that the suspects will soon be charged to court.

