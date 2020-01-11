Year 2020 Has Been Hitting Me With Double Bills Instead Of Double Blessings: Moyo Lawal Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has cried out that the new year has been hitting her with double bills instead of double blessing.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the screen diva further asked her fans if she should send her account details.

She wrote:

“This #2020 has hit me with double double bills, what is all this na?? ….. ayam not doing again.😢….. ….. ….. …… ………. …. See eeeeh, you people ayam going on break till 2021,abi should I send my account details because oti su mi ooooh, I asked for double double blessings, ewo ni double double bills 🤕😢….. …… ……. ……. ……. …………. ………. …… ……. ……. …….. …….. ……… .. ………… . P. S you better don’t say piiiiiim, if you are not asking for account details.”

