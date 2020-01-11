Receptionist Arrested For Stealing From Hotel Guests In Lagos (Video)

A receptionist of a hotel at Ejigbo area of Lagos state has been traced and arrested after stealing from hotel guests.

The incident which took place three days ago was narrated by a friend of the victim who hinted the valuables the receptionist stole.

He also shared that after stealing the items, the young man and the mastermind behind the theft fled to Ibadan.

After tracing the iPhones to Ibadan, he also hinted that the police would have to transfer him and the case back to Lagos for proper investigations.

Watch The Video Here:

