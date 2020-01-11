Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th January 2020

These are our Newspaper Headlines for today, 11th January 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says the presidency’s reaction to its statement concerning the All Progressives Congress(APC) further proves that the APC has become comatose.

This comes after the presidency in a statement on Thursday said that PDP represents the biggest obstacle to good governance and change. Reacting to the statement, PDP said that President Muhammadu Buhari has “abandoned governance to engage in threnody for his dysfunctional APC.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the someday, the Nigerian youth will lead the country whether the older generation of leaders like it or not. The president said this when the youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the six geo-political zones, visited him on Friday. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted the president as asking the youth to prepare for when the baton of leadership will be handed over to them.

Shehu Sani, former senator who represented Kaduna central in the 8th national assembly, says he has been framed with the bribery allegation against him. Sani described the allegation against him as an imaginative work of fiction crafted to silence him. The former senator in a statement on Friday, denied ever offering bribe to the Tanko Mohammed, Nigeria’s Chief Justice, and that his arrest is politically motivated.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that graduates in the country must have a credible school certificate. Reacting to concerns by Nigerian philologists over what they described as ‘semi-literate graduates’ that are produced by Nigerian universities in recent times, Buhari promised to give more attention to improving personnel and infrastructure of universities to produce quality graduates.

The Nigerian police says it has begun investigation to a video of one of its men collecting bribe from innocent Nigerians using a POS machine.The police officer in the video which was shared by a Nigerian, @marshallkacy was seen allegedly asking his victims for their ATM cards. Reacting to the video which stirred the attention of public, the police in a statement shared via its Twitter handle on Friday morning, asked Nigerians with relevant information that could assist Police investigators to come forward.

Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, on Thursday, have opposed the formation of ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the Southwest zone of the country. This was made known by the National President of NYCN, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, in a statement issued in Kaduna, describing it as “unconstitutionality”.Abubakar asked President Muhammadu Buhari, not to allow it prevail, saying ‘Amotekun’ is the military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress in disguise.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), says the Igbo community have to chose between their agitation for Biafra and presidency as they can’t have both. Anthony Sani, secretary-general said this while reacting to article which focused on the advise given by Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the south-east on its presidential aspirations. According to Sani, Nigerians would be very afraid to trust the Igbo with the presidency in 2023 if “they are seen to also be agitating for secession from the federation”.

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has set up a minimum wage negotiation team that are expected to work out the payment of the new minimum wage as agreed nationwide. Speaking at the inauguration of the team on Friday, Ayade revealed that the state would pay the agreed N30 000 minimum wage and added that the team would only work on the consequential adjustments that will affect salaries from Grade levels 7 to 17

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his stance that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU paid a courtesy visit to the President on Thursday but could not convince the federal government to shift ground.