Soldiers, Police Officers Abducted By Boko Haram In Yobe

by Verity Awala

 

Boko Haram
Boko Haram bandits

Four soldiers and two policemen have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents along Damaturu-Maiduguri road in Yobe state.

The insurgents, according to sources who spoke with theCable, attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

They were said to have appeared in military uniforms and mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

Boko Haram Terrorists Shoot Three SARS Officers Dead In Borno

“Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” one of the sources said.

 

