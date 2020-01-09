Boko Haram Terrorists Shoot Three SARS Officers Dead In Borno

by Valerie Oke
Boko Haram
Islamic Militant group, Boko Haram

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly shot dead at least three operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Borno state on Monday.

According to reports, the SARS operatives were killed in an exchange of gunfire between security operatives and the insurgents at Kundori village in Konduga local government area of Borno.

Muhammed Ibrahim, commander of SARS in Borno, described the deceased officers as “great fighters who have made the squad and the Nigeria police command proud in previous encounters”.

Read Also: Boko Haram Leave Siblings Dead In Chibok

The deceased officers were identified as: Abdul Adam, a police sergeant; Gabriel Amos, also a sergeant; and Kenneth Amos, an inspector.

See photos below

Tags from the story
Abdul Adam, boko haram, Gabriel Amos, Kenneth Amos, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)
1

1 Comment

  • may god grand them heaven.in Jesus name.also the npf to look after there are family leaving behind. also the Nigeria government should compechate the family.with huge amount of money.not to be sweeping the due other red carpet, as usual

    Reply

