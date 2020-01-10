Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Be Nominated For NAACP Image Award

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian singer to be nominated for an NAACP Image award after his ‘Brown Skin Girl’ collaboration with American singer, Beyonce bagged a nomination for “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration” at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

The singer would slug it out in the category with other prominent singers such as Drake, Alicia Keys and so on.

The ‘Brown Skin Girl’ is a track off Beyonce’s ‘LionKing; musical album.

See nominees for the award below: