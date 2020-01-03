What To Look Out For Before Getting Married — BBNaija Star, Kemen

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen took to his Instagram page to reveal the things one should look out for before dating or marrying someone.

The reality star and body trainer pointed out that in recent times, people are now so obsessed with having a partner that is financially stable.

The reality star pointed out that things that should be checked before marrying are the mental and emotional stability of the other person.

He also added that knowing if the person is spiritually sound is another criteria to be checked.

See his post below: