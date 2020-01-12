Why I Joined Politics After My Release From Prison: Buhari

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he decided to join active politics after he was incarcerated for two years in 1985 and nothing incriminating was found on him.

He made this known while speaking to the youths leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who paid him a visit at the statehouse on Saturday.

He said;

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics. This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform,’’

