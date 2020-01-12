Corps Member Dies After Drinking Two Bottles Of Sniper

by Valerie Oke
Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, a Batch C Youth Corps Member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South local government council of Akwa-Ibom State, has reportedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that the serving corps member died after drinking two bottles of very lethal substance, “snippers”.

The deceased said to be from Ijumu in Kogi State, was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

The corps member reportedly took her life on Friday, leaving behind a suicide note, saying “life is not worth living”.

The suicide note read thus, “I did this because I see nothing worth living. “Mummy, I love you. Daddy, I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I love you guys”.

