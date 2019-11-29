Graduates Killed In Accident On Their Way To NYSC Orientation Camp

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo from the scene of the accident
Photo from the scene of the accident

Some students of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara state, have reportedly lost their lives with several in critical condition after involving in an accident while on their way to Kano for their mandatory one year National Youth Service Scheme.

This was made known by a Facebook user Baiyeri Oluwafemi Michael who said the accident happened on Thursday, 29th November.

He wrote:

“Graduands of Offa Poly posted to Kano for NYSC involved in an accident. Some in Coma, some dead. May those dead rest in peace and may God grant those in coma a speedy recovery.”

