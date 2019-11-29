Wizkid And I Are Cool, People Kill Themselves Online For Nothing – Davido (Video)

Popular singer, Davido has revealed that he is very cool with fellow singer, Wizkid as opposed to popular belief.

The DMW boss made this revelation in a recent interview he had in the United States.

Davido, in the interview, said that although he and Wizkid had owned their differences in the past, he revealed it was more because they were quite young during those periods.

He said being the two biggest Nigerian artistes, all they are focused on now is moving the Afrobeats culture forward rather that go at each other’s throats.

Watch the video below: