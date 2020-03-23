Bayero University Students Did Not Test Positive To Covid-19 – Kano Govt

On Monday morning, the Kano State Government came out to debunk rumours that there is a case of confirmed coronavirus in the state.

Recall that there were reports on Sunday evening that students of Bayero University, Kano had contacted the deadly virus.

NCDC came out on Sunday evening to debunk the reports, saying it was false information.

Reacting to it further, the Information officer of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Hadiza Namadi in a statement said the reports were false intended to cause panic in the state.

The spokesperson of the Ministry urged people to take precautionary measures and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility to curb the spread of coronavirus.