Buhari Mourns 47 Troops killed By Boko Haram Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the gruesome murder of 47 soldiers who were ambushed by the dreaded Boko Haram sect in Borno on Tuesday.

Speaking in a statement via his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari added that despite the tragic incident, Anarchists and mass murderers can not be allowed to hold the country hostage.

“Sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain.’’

“Despite the tragedies and incidents, we cannot allow anarchists and mass murderers to hold the country hostage.’’

Buhari appealed to the military “not to allow the incident to affect their morale’’, assuring that his administration will continue to motivate and equip them adequately in order to cope with the complex challenges of unconventional warfare.

“The Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government,” the statement added.